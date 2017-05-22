Ishqbaaz: Daadi senses tension between Omkara and Gauri

In the coming days, we will see a fusion of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi on the show. A grand pooja will be organised in the Oberoi household to add Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) name to the kulpatri. However, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will be against the idea. He feels that Gauri does not love him, but wants to stay in the family as it is a rich one. When he will revolt against the idea, Daadi will sense that there is tension between the two. She will take ShiVika’s help to make love bloom between the cute couple. She will also ask Gauri what is the reason behind their fractured relationship. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh – meet the best dressed celebs at the Star Parivaar Awards 2017)

Also, we will see a huge engagement party for Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta). This is when Gauri and Anika will meet and bond instantly well. The former will tell the later that she broke Om's car in their first meeting with a bull dozer. SSO will ask Gauri from where did she learn how to drive a bulldozer? Anika will say that she also destroyed Shivaay's car with a bat in their first meeting. Both the girls will have a lot of fun talk and people will be amazed to see their great connection.

Moreover, Anika will reveal how SSO and she love to throw water on each other. In one of the incidents, Anika will throw water on Om as Shivaay will hide behind him. We will also see the cute proposal of SSO to Anika with a ring. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…