Ishqbaaz: Do you feel the Pinky – Anika track is ruining the charm of the show? Vote Now

Ishqbaaz is giving us some tensed moments with Pinky (Nitika Anand) pulling on all stops to ruin the relationship between Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). The latest development is that Pinky has convinced Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) to join hands with her. She plans to use Priyanka – Ranveer as a tool to separate the two. Ranveer (Ayush Anand) will try to make Priyanka (Subha Rajput) realise her feelings for him. Shivaay will be dead against the idea of them getting hitched but Anika will ask him to reconsider as Prinku loves him. This will create a rift as Shivaay will again bring up the topic of naam, khoon and khandaan. The makers are working towards a suspenseful episode of ShiVika’s divorce but the Pinky drama is not winning them any hearts. Here’s why…(Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Jyoti makes a comeback on the show with a hidden agenda)

Frankly, the saas bahu drama does not suit Ishqbaaz. It is a male-oriented show and there is scope to do more exciting stuff. We know the office drama did not do much for TRPs but family drama need not be saas bahu stuff. Moreover, we liked the old Pinky, who was slightly snotty yet cute in her own way. This kind of behaviour is extremely unbecoming of the Oberoi family, which is one of the best on TV. Yes, they might fight over fortunes but this kind of pettiness does not suit them. When the writers are doing a mahasangam with three handsome dudes, they need to pack in some romance. We would not mind a separation track between SSO and Anika but not because of Pinky’s evil planning.

Moreover, the love story of Ranveer and Priyanka is not that passionate for her to go against Shivaay and Om. We know they had a spark but that was it. Imagine what kind of girl would fall for a guy who blackmailed her using her MMS. If Anika supports this kind of love then we are doomed. The writers better focus on the love story of Om (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) instead. Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi have had two of the most annoying vamps ever in Kamini and Svetlana. We don’t need another Pinky. If you feel that this saas-bahu drama is total bakwaas and ruining the magic of the show, please vote and let us..