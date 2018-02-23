Ishqbaaz fame Ankit Raj to join Namit Khanna and Palak Jain in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai

Producer Dilip Jha, after making the hugely popular show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, starring Nikita Dutta and Namik Paul, is returning to Sony TV with an interesting love story. The show is titled Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai and stars Namit Khanna of Twisted fame and newcomer Palak Jain. The show will be based in Delhi and a major part of it will be shot there. While the promo has already won our hearts with the unique concept of the show, there is a buzz that Ankit Raj of Ishqbaaz fame has joined the show as Palak’s brother. (Also Read: Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai promo: Namit Khanna of Twisted fame romances newbie Palak Jain in this modern love story; watch video)

Ankit will be featuring as Kartik Reddy (Palak aka Anushka’s brother) in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. While speaking about it to a leading entertainment portal he said, “Yes, I will be a part of Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. It is a modern day love story, which sounds very refreshing and new and one of the reasons why I took up the role. My character is one of the prominent ones and I am excited about it. The cast and the crew are very supportive and fun to work with. My character is a unique one, being a rich sophisticated guy and playing a loving brother gave me the opportunity to emote a lot of characteristics in my role. Fingers crossed! Looking forward to doing some good work and receiving love from my fans.” With Ankit joining Namit and Palak, we are really eager to see what the show offers.

The makers have already shared their first promo and soon they will be releasing the next. We guess the show will be replacing Haasil, which failed to attract the audience due to its drab story-line.

