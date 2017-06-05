Ishqbaaz fans feel that Pinky – Anika’s saas-bahu track is the worst one ever!

ShiVika fans have put their hands on their ears (to cover them) after hearing the news of the separation of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). While the makers seem to have passionate consummation track in place to appease fans, people are disappointed at the rather cheap saas-bahu track that is going on now. As we know, Pinky (Nikita Anand) has given Anika JUST three days to vacate the house or else she will reveal to Shivaay, the truth about him being an illegitimate son. We have seen many saas-bahu tracks so far on TV but this one is damn villainous. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz gets hotter! Shivaay and Anika to finally consummate their marriage on the show)

So far, Ishqbaaz has been all about ShiVika’s sizzling chemistry, the boy-bonding and hot vamps. While we liked the comical and arrogant Pinky, this one is a little OTT. Moreover, she is behaving like a typical saas. We cannot understand what is Pinky’s problem. The partnership angle with Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) was also bad. It looks she does not want to safeguard her husband as well. Pinky’s actions look worse when compared to Jhanvi’s loving saas role. Just imagine, she raises her husband’s illegitimate child for so many years, and uses that devoted child as a pawn just because she is jealous of her bahu…Too much to digest.

It is not us but fans who unanimously feel that this is the worst track on the show. No one expected such saas-bahu drama to pan out on the show. Many have sworn not to watch till Pinky’s track ends. This has robbed the charm of the show that centered around the guys, their relationship and romantic angles.

Anyways, in the coming weeks we will see ShiVika separating after a passionate night. Anika will reportedly be pregnant and find solace with Mahi. We will also see Tia making a comeback to sort out Shivaay’s life. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…