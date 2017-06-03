Ishqbaaz gets hotter! Shivaay and Anika to finally consummate their marriage on the show

All you Ishqbaaz fans are going to have one hell of a weekend by just reading this news. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will finally consummate their marriage on the show. In the upcoming track, Shivaay gifts Anika a set of sexy lingerie, clearly expecting her to wear it for him. But Anika refuses to wear it since she is shy. Shivaay will then threaten her to wear it and she obliges. But Anika wears it on top of another dress which kind of shocks Shivaay. But instead of being mad at her, he laughs at her innocence and the two share a cute moment together.

The cute moments will get them closer to each other and they’ll get intimate with each other. While Anika will hesitate at first, she will eventually give in. Now we’re not sure how the makers have shot the scenes but we do know that there will be a nice romantic song playing in the background and Shivaay-Anika on the screen. Ain’t that exciting? This is definitely a treat to all the Ishqbaaz fans who have been waiting desperately to see Shivaay and Anika share some romantic moments with each other. The episode will air on TV next week. (ALSO READ: 3 Reasons why Ishqbaaz’s Oberoi Special conquered the TRP charts)

But obviously, these moments won’t last forever. In fact, will only last for a little while before obstructions and problems start erupting in their life once again. Surbhi Jyoti is all set to make a re-entry in the show and is going to add a lot of masala in their lives. Be ready to expect anything and everything after these cosy moments that you’ll get to see in the show. There was an Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi special mahasangram episode that the makers aired this week.

The TRP of the channel and the show increasied considerably over the last week. Imagine how much it’ll increase after Shivaay and Anika’s passionate intimate scenes air on television. Are you excited to see Shivaay and Anika spend a passionate night with each other? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.