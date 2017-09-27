Ishqbaaz: Nakuul Mehta introduces the new guy on the show, Avinash Mishra – watch video

Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz never fails to surprise the viewers with unlimited opulence and twists. And the latest one is a grand wedding; that of Shivaay and Anika. Yes, the estranged couple are getting married again. Not just the wedding is grand but it also will mark the entry of a new guy in Shivaay and Anika’s life. Also singer BADSHAH will also be performing at the wedding and has already shot for same. Check out this video of Nakul Mehta, where he introduces ‘Abhay’ in the show…

ISHQBAAAZ @nakuulmehta is here to introduce me 😁 I Love this man and the whole team of ISHQBAAAZ … #newstart #newjourney #begins #ishqbaaaz A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The episode featuring Mehendi ceremony of Shivaay and Anika will see the entry of Avinash Mishra in Ishqbaaaz. Avinash was last seen in Zee TV’s show Sethji’s Baajirao. Avinash shot for his entry, which will happen during a song sequence. Though he plays a friend of Anika, but he has a mystery around him. So, post-marriage Abhay will create ripples in Anik-Shivaay’s relationship. ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz 26 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay and Anika secretly get engaged in a romantic ceremony

Meanwhile, after Sethji the good looking Avinash, who has similar light eyes as Nakul Mehta, seems to be bonding with him already. Avinash started off as a model and got his big break with Sethji. Though, now, Avinash has a meaty role of the ‘other guy’ in Anika and Shivaay’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Shrenu Parikh, that is Gauri of Ishqbaaaz, has been diagnosed with dengue and will be absent from the wedding sequence of Anika and Shivaay. After this wedding, up next is Rudra and Bhawya’s wedding. Currently Ishbaaaz is a one hour show that will soon be trimmed to half an hour..