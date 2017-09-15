Ishqbaaz: Omkara and Gauri separated by Shivaay!

The upcoming episodes will bring some added drama and excitement for Ishqbaaz fans. We will see Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) separating Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh). This will happen after Gauri will cry her heart out to Shivaay about the insult she suffered at the art exhibition. She had attended the exhibition on Shivaay’s behest but suffered humiliation when the reporters asked her questions in English and she replied wrongly. Omkara also scolded her for answering the questions when she did not know or follow the language properly. Gauri will feel that she is unfit for Om as she is uneducated. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz 14 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Rudra discovers that Bhavya is elder to him by four years; Gauri gets humiliated at the exhibition)

Shivaay, will now take upon himself the task of teaching English to Gauri. He will do it diligently and tell Gauri to keep away from Shivaay. He will not allow any distractions. She will be seen only with her bade bhaiyya and keep away from Omkara. Initially, she will like his idea but it seems Gauri will say that she is proudly Indian and it does not matter if she is not fluent in English. She will say that she will not change for Omkara as it hurts her self-respect. She will say that she once became modern but it looks like Omkara is not pleased. SSO will support Gauri and they will share a hug. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Pinky uses the ugly family secret to separate Shivaay and Anika)