Ishqbaaz: Pinky to get an earful from Omkara and Rudra post Shivaay’s arrest

Ishqbaaz is set for many interesting twists and turns. In the coming days, Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) will create a lot of drama. She will constantly poison Ranveer’s (Ayush Anand) mind against Priyanka (Subha Rajput). This will lead to differences. Moreover, Kamini will make plans to usurp the Oberoi Empire by making Priyanka ask them for money. She will also blackmail her with the truth of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) being an illegitimate son of Shakti . Prinku will be shocked and call up Anika (Surbhi Chandna), who will say that it is true. She will inform her that Rudra, Jhanvi and Om are aware of the same. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Shivaay and Anika bumping into each other to set the screens on fire – view EXCLUSIVE pics)

In the mean time, Shivaay will land up in jail after creating ruckus in the chawl. However, he will refuse to take bail saying he feels very peaceful in custody. Shivaay is living there with Anika’s memories. Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will get panicked seeing his condition. They will lash out at Pinky (Nikita Anand) saying that she is responsible for the mess is Shivaay’s life. They will blame her for his heartbreak but Pinky will be in no mood to listen. She feels she has done best by kicking Anika out of his life. Will OmRu devise a plan to bring her back into SSO’s life? Ragini (Additi Gupta) will also be stressed seeing Shivaay in life. Who will bring SSO out of this emotional mess? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Beyhadh’s Maya and Ishqbaaz’s Shivaay are the two most stylish characters on TV, feel fans!)