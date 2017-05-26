Ishqbaaz: Pinky’s nasty clause before Anika to destroy ShiVika’s love

In the coming episodes of Ishqbaaz, we will see a showdown between Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Pinky (Nitika Anand). It seems Anika will inform Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) that his mother is behind all the drama happening at Oberoi house. However, he will refuse to believe her. Then, she will fall down the stairs and put the blame on Nayantara for pushing her. Shivaay will be incensed and Pinky relieved. Later, Anika will confront Pinky and ask her why is she doing all this. She will say she cannot bear to see her son, Shivaay with her and will definitely separate them. (Also Read: Mansi Srivastava begins shoot with Leenesh Mattoo for Ishqbaaz – view pics!)

Anika tells Pinky that Shivaay loves her a lot and cannot live with her. Then, she will tell Anika to promise that she will not get close to SSO. She will be unhappy but agree for the sake of Pinky’s happiness. Will Shivaay find out who exactly is Nayantara’s accomplice? The coming episodes promise a lot of drama. In last night’s episode, we saw Shivaay putting Anika’s name in the Kulpatri. They had made a plan to find out who was Nayantara’s partner and Anika found it was Pinky.

Don't you feel ShiVika romance has been little low as of late? I mean if you compare with the blush lessons or the sizzling talk about 'dard'. Of course, the engagement episode was a smile-fest. Do you think SSO will discover it is his momma who is the culprit?