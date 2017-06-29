Ishqbaaz: Post her thunderous re-entry, Anika dares Pinky to throw her out of Oberoi mansion

The separation of ShiVika has left Ishqbaaz fans mighty disappointed. Seeing this, the makers are busy incorporating sequences where the two will be in close physical proximity. Anika will make a re-entry in the Oberoi mansion as Ragini (Additi Gupta) and Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) wedding planner. He will see her and fume. Later, we will see Anika (Surbhi Chandna) trying to make him jealous by flirting with her friend, Rohit who is a halwai by profession. She is also damn upset about the reports of his alleged link-up with Ragini, and the wedding news is like a bolt from the blue. Samar (Ankit Raaj) will bring her there. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz, Naamkarann, YRKHH – which was the best TV show of first half of 2017)

It seems Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will tell Anika that it is high time that they get their plan of bringing her back home in operation. On the other hand, Pinky (Nikita Anand) will be upset with the news of Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) pregnancy. She will be distressed to know that Om’s baby will be the eldest child of the coming generation. We will see a flashback where Shakti and Tej (Mahesh Thakur) had a war to take over the Oberoi Empire. They were in a rush to produce an heir first. Pinky’s child was born dead, so Shakti got his son from Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) while Tej had Omkara. Now, Pinky wants SSO to have a baby first! We feel that Rudra will see the family crumbling and decide to get Bhabhi back. Kamini will also be playing her manipulative games. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz turns one; Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna celebrate – view pics!)

Anika will have a showdown from Pinky and tell him that she will prove that she is SSO’s Biwi No.1 and bring back her husband’s lost tadi. It is a fun track. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…