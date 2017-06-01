Ishqbaaz: Rudra and Bhavya to get married on the show?

Ishqbaaz has done fabulously on the TRP charts this week jumping into the top 10. The show was a hit digitally but it is only in the past few months that it picked up on TRPs. Seeing the surge, makers are introducing more dramatic twists and turns on the show. The latest one is the track of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava). We will see that Rudra has fallen head over heels in love with Bhavya and wants to protect her. Though she is a police officer, she is pretending to be a abla nari before him. Whatta fun! In the mean time, the TRPs of the show have been outstanding this week and the cast thanked all viewers in a special video.

Ishqbaaz at 3.1 and Dil Boley Oberoi again at 2.5! Thanks to everyone !!!!! Oberoi Special opens at 2.8!!!! A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Rudra will bring Bhavya to the Oberoi house to keep her safe from the goons who were chasing them. There he will introduce Bhavya as his wife. Everyone will be shocked. However, Rudra will tell the truth only to Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) who will kept it a secret. What havoc will the entry of Bhavya bring in the Oberoi house? We know that immense drama has happened after the marriage of Priyanka (Subha Rajput) and Ranveer (Ayush Anand). Shivaay is furious with Anika (Surbhi Chandna) for instigating this marriage. The relation between ShiVika is broken due to Pinky’s evil scheme with Kamini (Amrapali Gupta).

In the coming episodes, we will see the entry of Aditi Gupta on the show as SSO's new love interest. How will Anika manage to snatch Shivaay from Pinky and prove her wrong before everyone?