Ishqbaaz’s runtime gets trimmed to half an hour; Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna fans are crying buckets on Twitter

We reported to you guys yesterday that Star Plus’ hit show Ishqbaaz‘s run time is soon going to be trimmed from the current one hour slot to half-an-hour. No, the producers aren’t launching Dil Bole Oberoi again, it’s a Vikram Bhatt’s show that Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna‘s family drama is making way for. From October 1, Ishqbaaz will take its original slot i.e. 10 to 10:30 pm. Sanjay Kapoor, Smriti Kalra and Nikki Aneja Walia starrer, Ishq Gunaah, will air from 10:30 pm.

Ishqbaaz follows the lives of three couples: Shivaay-Anika, Omkara-Gauri and Rudra-Bhavya. The show initially revolved around the three Oberoi brothers but as their girlfriends/wives got introduced, the focus of the show gradually shifted to their respective love stories. It was getting increasingly difficult for the story writers to give equal screen space to all the three couples and hence they launched Dil Bole Oberoi, which covered Omkara and Gauri’s love journey. This arrangement worked for Shivaay-Anika fans as well as they used to get to see their favorite couple for full half-an-hour. But due to low TRPs the producer, Gul Khan, had to pull curtains on Dil Bole Oberoi and adjust all the three couples’ stories in one hour. While, Omkara and Gauri’s loyal fans protested the decision for a brief period, they later got used to the one hour format.

But, now that the show is again going back to being half-an-hour, the fans have got very, very upset. Their prime concern is that how would the writers incorporate all the three couples’ stories withing 30 minutes of time. It’s funny and sad both at the same time to see them crying buckets on Twitter.

Aah😣😣 Half hour slots r not enough for one jodi’s love track+villains! How Ishqbaaz will manage 3 parallel jodis+ few villains in half hour😯 — Suman Neetz (@SumanNeetz) September 23, 2017

I just want to watch #Shivika 😍 Plzzz plzzzz give my old #ishqbaaz back 😕 https://t.co/6Wgt6MyVCI — Chandrika Patra (@chandrika_patra) September 22, 2017

@StarPlus i beg of you.please donot reduce #Ishqbaaz 1hr slot to 1/2 an hour.please try understanding.the show has a very unique concept. pic.twitter.com/7WdoNsCtwv — Shivika salman (@shivika_salman) September 22, 2017

Its stupid to think that in 20 mins only the last 5 mins is for family+rudy+obros+obahus+tejlana and the rest is for shivika!#Ishqbaaaz — Shivika salman (@shivika_salman) September 22, 2017

Pls think properly!you want 5mins of shivika in 20 mins or 15+mins in 40mins?#Ishqbaaaz — Shivika salman (@shivika_salman) September 22, 2017

