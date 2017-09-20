Ishqbaaz: Sangeeta Bijlani to do a cameo on the show?

Oh My God! This is huge. Tridev actress Sangeeta Bijlani is making her TV debut with Ishqbaaz. The lady looks as stunning as ever and the report is that she will play a conniving businesswoman on the show who will make life hell for the Oberois. With the brothers finding their gals, it is evident that story will explore fresh angles. As per a report in Spotboye.com, the actress is considering the project. We have seen her walk the ramp for designers in various fashion weeks and she looks as hot as hell. With her oomph and glam quotient, she is perfect for the role.

When we contacted Surbhi Chandna, she told Bollywood Life, “Yes, even I am hearing the rumours but nothing has been informed to us. So, I cannot confirm the speculations. But if she is really on board, it is a huge thing for us. We did be damn excited.” The buzz is that Sangeeta’s entry will rake up Anika’s past which will create a dent in Shivaay and her’s relationship. She will discover that he killed her parents and their married life will suffer.

This is indeed a huge development. We would love to see Sangeeta back in action. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…