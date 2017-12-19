Ishqbaaz: Shivaay and Anika welcome a new member in their family

In the coming episodes of Ishqbaaz, we will see Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) building their new home in Goa. They have moved there and Shivaay is trying to build his business. We will see that they are settling down in new city. Shivaay will feel unhappy and Anika will do everything to cheer him up. On the other hand, Shivaay will get a kitten for Anika so that she gets company at home. We will see some cute and romantic moments between ShiVika. On the other hand, Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) will follow Shivaay to Goa to find out what are his plans.

We have seen that the Oberoi house is divided into two due to the constant brainwashing of Tia (Navina Bole). The lady who is still in the Oberoi House will tell Tej (Mahesh Thakur) that Shivaay still seems to be the head of the family. That has led to the house being divided. Shivaay will manage to get a contract and Anika will be thrilled. On the other hand, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) have joined alliance against Svetlana. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…