Ishqbaaz: Shivaay devastated while Gauri has to deal with Svetlana once again

In the coming days, Ishqbaaz will see some turbulent times with the brothers. We saw how Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) fell down from the stairs last night. Post that, he will go into coma. Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will get the best of doctors to heal him but Tej (Mahesh Thakur) will have a massive argument with him. It seems they will quarrel about the treatment. Tej will say that Omkara has to be put off the ventilator but SSO will not agree for it. During that war, he will taunt Shivaay that he was incapable of handling his marriage, so how can he manage the Oberoi Empire. Shivaay will be angered and equally devastated. He will make up his mind to lead his life his own way and swears not to take responsibility for the empire or family matters. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz 20th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ragini jumps before Shivaay’s car and his life, Anika to be independent again)

We will see a playboy Shivaay having fun with Ragini (Additi Gupta). He will be without a care in the world. They will come closer. In mean time, Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) will make a comeback on the show after she blackmails Gauri (Shrenu Parikh). It seems Buamaa (Sushmita Mukherjee) will decide to get Om married to Svetlana in the coming days. With Tej taking over the business, everything will be scattered. Will Gauri be able to manage the family in absence of Anika? (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: 13 hot pics of Additi Gupta aka Ragini that prove she is a real fashionista!)

In tonight’s episode we will see the entry of Ankit Raaj (Samar) who will befriend Anika. Meanwhile, Ragini (Additi Gupta) will reveal that she is engaged. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…