Ishqbaaz: Shivaay loses his cool after seeing Anika’s greedy avatar

While as fans of ShiVika, we do not want the two to separate in Ishqbaaz, we guess it is happening for sure. In order to malign her image before Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will take the papers of the Oberoi Empire from Khanna Ji. This will make SSO very happy. Later, she will say that she wants half of the Oberoi’s businesses. Shivaay will be shocked. Anika will tell Shivaay that only he works hard for the business and Om (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) have zero interest in it. She tells him to give her half the business. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Anika and Tia join hands to reveal the mystery of Omkara – Shivaay)

SSO will be shocked to hear Anika badmouthing his brothers. They will have an argument. Then, Anika will tell him to leave her if she is so useless. Seeing the upset mood of the fans post the split, producer Gul Khan had a special message on Instagram, “First of all this post is dedicated to all the Shivika lovers for giving them soo much love ! What we are about to do is not a leap but just a 3 months time lapse ! We are hoping you will enjoy their kidki Tod meeting again when they meet after 3 months !

It seems they will have a fight where Shivaay will say that he can give everything to his brothers. Anika will fight over it. After the three month leap, Shivaay will be seen with Additi Gupta and Ankit Raaj will also enter the show. Actress Pubali Sanyal has been roped in as their mom. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…