Ishqbaaz shocker: Shivaay to insult his brothers in the press conference

The Vanvaas track is coming up in Ishqbaaz and the focus is on how the Oberoi Empire and family will disintegrate due to the conspiracy hatched by the Kapoor sisters. Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) has blackmailed Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) into giving her half of the property. Now, she will hold a press conference where Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will be told to announce her as a business partner. She will also tell him to insult his brothers, Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo). Shivaay will be disgusted but will have no option left. It is a very critical track ahead. (Also Read: You MUST watch this steamy mashup video of Ishqbaaz and 50 Shades Freed to ward off your Monday blues)

Moreover, buzz is that actress Ritu Shivpuri will be soon seen on Ishqbaaz. She will play a powerful character. The actress was last seen on Gul Khan’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 where she played Shivani Tomar’s stepmom. The actress told an entertainment portal that she did love to take up the part if it interested her enough. In the coming days, Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) will turn into super bahus as they cannot see Daadi in pain. They will hatch a plan to eliminate Svetlana from the lives of the Oberoi’s for once and for all. (Also Read: Post AVTA win, Nakuul Mehta chills with Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka in London; view pics!)

Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) will be the third support for the Kapoor sisters. We are unsure about how she will be a sister as earlier it was Romi (Krisann Barretto) who was a sister. Maybe, she will be Abhay’s (Avinash Mishra) sister. Anyways, Saumya will play a double game with the Oberoi’s as she befriends the bahus and carries information back and forth. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….