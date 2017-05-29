Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Jyoti makes a comeback on the show with a hidden agenda

The coming weeks of Ishqbaaz are going to be extremely crucial for Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). We will see how Pinky (Nitika Anand) mixes acid in Anika’s mehendi. Thankfully, Anika will be spared but Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) hands will get burnt. This will prove to be good for Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and her relationship as he will apply ointment and feed her as well. We will also see the return of Mallika (Surbhi Jyoti) in Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) life. It will be a dhamakedaar episode and is Mallika the new villain in ShiVika’s life. (Also Read: Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh are the bigger winners of the night)

Viewers will be intrigued to know if Pinky has brought back Mallika to kick Anika out of SSO’s life. Or has she come to protect Shivaay and Anika’s blooming love story? The wedding rituals of SSO and Anika are going on as per Daadi’s wishes. Surbhi is one of the favourites of the production house having been the lead of Qubool Hai. It seems Pinky and Mallika have joined hands to destroy ShiVika’s happiness. Some other speculation is suggesting that Mallika will come and find that they are married. (Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti birthday special: Karanvir Bohra, Nakuul Mehta, Varun Toorkey – who should be her next co-star?)

Slowly, she will reportedly make Shivaay understand that he is a husband now and needs to fulfill his responsibility towards his wife. Mallika will protect them from Pinky’s evil intentions. Moreover, she will do something that will keep Pinky away from the couple. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…