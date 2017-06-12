Ishqbaaz: Tej to drop bomb on Shivaay’s head by declaring his illegitimate status

In the upcoming episodes of Ishqbaaz, we will see a lot of high-voltage drama. It seems Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will inform Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) about Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) being an illegitimate child. She will tell them that she wants to move on from his life. In the middle of all this, Tej (Mahesh Thakur) will comeback to the Oberoi mansion and declare that Shivaay is an illegitimate son. This is not all. He will bring in Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) as well as his wedded wife. Shivaay will be shattered. Anika will feel bad as she will want to console him but he will shoo her off. (Also Read: Twitter’s reaction to Ishqbaaz duo Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s love making scene is NSFW – read tweets)

Ishqbaaz will then take the leap where Shivaay and Anika will reunite. Buzz is that we will see an encore of the tadibaaz romance that the show is known for. Pinky (Nitika Anand) will tell SSO to move on in life and fix his marriage with Meghana (Additi Gupta). However, will the brothers reunite ShiVika? There is a huge cry amongst fans on why ShiVika should not be separated. Even Gul Khan, the producer of the show confessed that it was tough writing the separation of ShiVika.

This should come as respite for fans who are broken-hearted at the separation of ShiVika. Stay tuned to Bollywoood Life for more scoop and updates…