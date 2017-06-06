Ishqbaaz: This Qubool Hai actor is the latest entrant from the show

Ishqbaaz is gearing up for the mega twist in coming days. After the much spoken about separation track, we will see the entry of Additi Gupta who will play Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) love interest. She will play the role of an obsessive lover girl. Buzz is that the separation will happen and there will be a leap of seven years. Fans don’t want any of this s**t and support the only and one ShiVika. The sizzling chemistry on display last night has further excited fans who want more of their scenes together. But the separation has to come…(Also Read: Ishqbaaz’s consummation sequence: Here’s how it stayed true to the sizzling yet humorous spirit of ShiVika)

Quite a few actors from Qubool Hai have entered Ishqbaaz. Amrapali Gupta, Surbhi Jyoti, Neha Lakshmi Iyer, Surbhi Chandna to name a few. The latest entry is Ankit Raaj who played the role of Amaad Iqbal Khan/Munna Rangeela on the show. He will play the role of Aditi’s brother. It seems he will also be a rich tycoon who will be damn protective about his sister. Ankit Raaj’s entry will complicate matters for ShiVika. In the coming episodes, we will see Anika leaving the Oberoi mansion threatened by Pinky (Nikita Anand). Navina Bole is making her comeback on the show as Tia. This time, she will help out Anika in handling Pinky.

Ishqbaaz is the highest rated show on Star Plus as per TRPs last week. Even the Oberoi special got good ranking. However, we are not sure of how the separation track will impact the TRPs. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…