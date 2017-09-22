Ishqbaaz trimmed to half an hour; Vikram Bhatt’s Ishq Gunaah to take the slot

For all the fans of ‘Ishqbaaz ‘ here comes the shocker with a confirmed news that Star Plus show Ishqbaaz will now be trimmed from current one hour to half an hour only . From next month the 10.30 PM slot will be for Vikram Bhatt ‘s bold show ‘Ishq Gunaah ‘ that stars Sanjay Kapoor , Smriti Kalra and Nikki Aneja Walia .

Earlier Star Plus had launched a spin off of Ishbaaz as ‘Dil Bole Oberoi ‘ in the 10.30 slot . But this strategy did not work for the channel and they were back to being Ishqbaaz with a one hour slot . But apparently the one hour show also is difficult for the teams to be managed and the quality of the show is suffering . So that’s why Star Plus team has taken the decision to move Ishqbaaz in its original 10 to 10.30 slot only . This is the second show of producer Gul Khan after ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ s closure that has been affected by the new programming change in Star Plus. Also read: Ishqbaaz 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Shivaay cannot resist getting intimate with Anika

Currently the story is been balanced between three oberoi brothers Shivaay , Omkara and Rudra . While all their love story with Anika , Gauri and Bhavya will now run parallel . While Anika will bring Gauri and Omkara closer a new twist of Gauri and Anika s past will also be revealed . While Bhavya and Rudra wedding is also on the cards soon . Along with that Pinky and Svetlana s track will add the twist in the family drama .

Ishq Gunaah is been produced by Vikram is a matured love story of a young girl and a mother with a matured man . The show Stars Sanjay Kapoor , Smriti Kalra , Nikki Aneja and Ashim Gulati . The show is been adapted from

Turkish drama named ‘Ask-I-Memmu’ which means forbidden love. After making digital web series like Twisted , Maya and Spotlight Vikram is now venturing into television with a matured subject that will shock the viewers .