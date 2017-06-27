Ishqbaaz turns one; Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna celebrate – view pics!

Gul Khan’s Ishqbaaz turned one today and the mood is understandably upbeat in the camp. While the promos of the show caught our attention with their grand scale, the show though an online hit took time to surge up the TRP charts. However, its fortunes improved after the wedding track of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). It has been steadily rising up the charts and also spawned off a spin-off in Dil Bole Oberoi. A huge cake cutting ceremony was held on the sets to celebrate the occasion. Nakuul and Surbhi with director Lalit Mohan look in great spirits. There was a huge party held over the weekend for the entire team. Check out the pictures and videos… (Also Read: Ishqbaaz: Pinky to get an earful from Omkara and Rudra post Shivaay’s arrest)

Speaking on the occasion, Nakuul Mehta told the media that everyone on the show has been overwhelmed by the love they get from fans. There is a cake every single day. Director Lalit Mohan was also all praises for the fantastic cast and revealed he does not scold them much. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…(Also Read: Beyhadh’s Maya and Ishqbaaz’s Shivaay are the two most stylish characters on TV, feel fans!)