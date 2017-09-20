Ishqbaaz’s Mansi Srivastava is our woman crush and these 5 pictures explain why

And our Woman Crush Wednesday this week is Mansi Srivastava who plays Bhavya in Ishqbaaz. Well, we actually love all the three women on the show but we have to choose one for this week and it’s definitely Mansi. We went through the actress’ Instagram account and let us tell you, she is not just a fashionista on the show. Not only is she super stylish but her Instagram account is just like ours. Normal pictures of a day by the beach, enjoying the rain, pictures of food and everything that doesn’t require you to put on your makeup and pose.

After Ishqbaaz, she also plays the parallel lead in the show’s spin-off, Dil Bole Oberoi. There were rumours about Dil Bole Oberoi going off-air but the actors and the producers rubbished the rumours on social media. Mansi has also been a part of Sasural Simar Ka but it’s the Star Plus show that has made her more popular than she already was. Check out these pictures of Mansi from her Instagram and you’ll know why wee’re crushing on this actress this week! (ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ishqbaaz producer Gul Khan REACTS to rumours of Sangeeta Bijlani’s cameo)

Yes you ! Have a Great Day ! 😎😎 . . . PC -@luvisrani A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Wishing #happyonam to all the #southindians across the world Just before it ends 🤗🤗🤗 I was busy eating #sambharchawal guys 😋😋😋😋😋 #mindit #yannarascala 😎😎😎😎😎😎 A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Hold on tight , i would tell myself , but there was nothing for me to hold on to . #harukimurakami A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

If someone says u look #Lost , just say Ya Lost in a dream !!!!!! 🤣😎🐷🦄🦄 And show them this #tee as well 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤘🤘🤘🤘😎😎😎 #croptop by @twinkle_ur_needs A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Protect urself coz no one else will . A post shared by Mansi Srivastava (@dearmansi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

