Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta teases fans with this sexy picture of him sporting a beard – view pic

Nakuul Mehta is making all his fans really happy with this picture! And the actor seems like one of us as he reacts to GST just like us. The actor posted a still from Ishqbaaz and captioned it,” Shaving creams to cost more courtesy #GST . Guess the beard has gotto stay. Hope that’s not troubling you guys too much?” The actor has posted a picture of his intimate scene with Surbhi Chandna in the show where he has a beard and a little drenched. Now doesn’t that just make your weekend perfect? But would you prefer Nakuul with a beard o without a beard?

I think he looks damn hot with a beard and won’t complain if he decides to keep the beard. In fact, the show is going to have a lot of wedding and romance drama than before, the beard would add to all the hotness. In fact, even fans don’t want the actor to shave off the beard. In fact, fans even commented that they would have loved to see Anika in the picture, too. But you’ll have to see both the pictures to know what all the fuss is about. Check out Nakuul’s pictures with and without a beard right here. (ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz: Post her thunderous re-entry, Anika dares Pinky to throw her out of Oberoi mansion)

Shaving creams to cost more courtesy #GST . Guess the beard has gotto stay. Hope that’s not troubling you guys too much? A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

We broke up. The beard & I *Cue in random sad song for BG* A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

Okay, the beard wins! We’re so used to seeing Shivaay Singh Oberoi with a beard that we’re not quite prepared to see him without one. Well, take a look at some more pictures to make your weekend better.

Live. Love. Laugh. Rinse. Repeat A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

SSO 2.0 #Ishqbaaaz ♥️ A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

When your designer dresses you up for battlefront 💪 Channeling my inner Nazi in a @shivanishirali ensemble. Handwoven customised shoes for #SSO by @theblokeshoes #Ishqbaaaz #ShivaaySinghOberoi A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

