Ishqbaaz’s Nakuul Mehta told by Ola cab driver to get off the vehicle; files complaint

While he is going great guns on Ishqbaaz, lady luck on the personal side has been rather bad for Nakuul Mehta. A few days back, he became the victim of a cyber crime and money was siphoned off from his account. While he is yet to recover the lost cash, the actor became the victim of another unfortunate incident. An Ola cab driver behaved rudely with him and it went to the extent of him getting physical with the Ishqbaaz star. He was appalled at the rude and abusive behaviour of the cab driver and expressed his displeasure on Twitter. (Also Read: Ishqbaaz fans feel that Pinky – Anika’s saas-bahu track is the worst one ever!)

Talking about the incident to The Times of India, Nakuul said, “”I’ve never had any issues with app-based cab services, but this was horrifying. We were on Link Road at Andheri when my driver suddenly took a dangerous turn to scare another driver who overtook him. Later, he started abusing the other guy loudly. When I asked him to go easy on the filthy language and behaviour, he started arguing with me, insisting that this was the correct way to behave with such menace.” (Also Read: Ishqbaaz gets hotter! Shivaay and Anika to finally consummate their marriage on the show)

That was not the end of the actor’s trauma. The driver told the actor to get off the vehicle much to his shock. “I asked him to just drive to the destination and to my shock, he just stopped the car and asked me to leave. I agreed, but asked him to wait till I booked another cab as I had luggage with me. But he refused to understand and started driving again. I had to eventually stop him by holding on to the steering wheel of the car, and that’s when he charged at my hand. Luckily, the second cab I booked arrived soon and I went my way, ” he told the publication. Clearly disgusted at the behaviour of the cab driver, he posted about it on Twitter.

.@Olacabs Had the most horrendous experience with your driver this morning. Trust you to take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/NiCjvqH8Zz — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 3, 2017

Thank you for the support via tweets/RTs! The @Olacabs guys were to quick to act on it. Driver suspended. Money returned. https://t.co/wt834gJBfx — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 3, 2017

The actor plays the role of Shivaay on the hit Star Plus show, Ishqbaaz. It seems after the actor’s tweet, the firm suspended the driver and returned his money. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…