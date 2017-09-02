Surbhi Chandna, Mohena Kumari Singh or Shivani Tomar, who is the most beautiful bride?

Star Plus is gearing up for the biggest weddings of the year on the channel. Ishqbaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 have wedding tracks going on simultaneously. And it’s not just any normal onscreen wedding. It is one star-studded affair with Neeta Lulla designing the bridal outfits and Bollywood celebrities roped in to become a part of the episodes. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and many other celebrities have made appearances in the ceremonies. The final wedding looks of the brides are also out and they look simply stunning. They’re such beautiful brides, you’d want to take notes to plan your own wedding look.

Mohena Kumari Singh, who plays Keerti in YRKKH, chose a pink and orange lehenga for her bridal look, which looked so pretty on her. The actress was glowing in her outfit. It was a peach lehenga for Shivani Tomar and the designer made sure it went with the theme of the show. The actress paired it up with heavy wedding jewelry. Surbhi Chandna will be flaunting a black and golden lehenga for an Ishqbaazi wedding with Shivaay yet again. She looked gorgeous in the lehenga and even posted a picture with the designer. (ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Alka Yagnik to perform at Naksh and Keerti’s wedding but here’s the twist)

Check out these pictures of their wedding looks right here.

