Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Barun Sobti spells rage, angst and vendetta in this gripping new promo

Barun Sobti’s comeback on TV is the most awaited thing this season. The actor is back as Advay Singh Raizada. We are not sure if he is Arnav’s son or what but the new series is all about love, anger, loss and pain. A few days back, Barun made us sit up with his intensity in the Rabba Ve promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and now we have a new promo with the tagline, Intezaar, Imtihaan Ya Ihzham Doon. In the promo, we see him burning the picture of Chandni, which is played by Shivani Tomar. She is new actress with Barun for the show. (Also Read: First look! Barun Sobti looks intensely hot as Advay Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon holds the record for being one of the most successful shows for TV. The first season was a rage amongst viewers who could not get enough of the chemistry between Sanaya Irani and Barun. This time we have Shivani instead. The makers have said that the new season is about love and there is a lot about family on the show. Barun’s character is of this angst-ridden man who has his past demons. The actor conveys a range of emotions in the short promo and we are curious to see how better Barun is this season. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Barun Sobti is back as Advay Singh Raizada and is way HOTTER!)

Barun’s TV outing as Arnav Singh Raizada has gone down as one of the legendary characters of recent times. Fans were left shattered when he decided to quit the show due to health issues. Post that, he did a few films, short films and a web-series too. His recent stint in Tanhaiyaan as Haider was liked by the audience. In fact, the styling of Advay is a lot like Haider. In fact, the title song of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will be crooned by none other than Bulleya singer, Amit Mishra. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…