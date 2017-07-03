Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 July, 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Advay is back in Allahabad with a mission to destroy Chandni

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 starts with the entry of Barun Sobti as Advay Singh Raizada. It is shown that he dips into a pool to rescue a puppy. A small girl is happy to see this and claps for him. The puppy dries itself and Advay walks off. The pup licks his feet and he picks it up. Advay tells the pup that there is no place for innocence and love in his life. He says my father was killed before my eyes and my mom was burned in flames. He says I am still burning but I will make sure that Chandni Narayan Vashisth burns with me.

In her introduction scene, we see Chandni (Shivani Tomar) telling Kaka to place the chandelier at a right spot. She remembers someone telling her to place the chandelier 12 feet high. She says I wish you had taught me to forget myself as well. A girl tells her that the time for Maha Aarti has come. We see Indrani (Ritu Shivpuri) at the aarti spot. The group of women in pink saris come to her and get smeared with pink gulal. A woman tells the story of a princess and servant. Another woman asks her, Shakhu can I keep my feet on the floor. Shakhu says it is one minute for Rahu Kaal to end. They poke fun about astrology. In her room, Chandni remembers how she was insulted by everyone. It seems she was missing from home for three days and people wondered what happened to her. They call Chandni, a shameless girl.

Chandni goes to her dad’s room and gives him the shawl. She brings his books and watches. Chandni says if you don’t wear the watch then Yash Narayan will wear it. She makes him wear the mojaris. Her father asks who is Yash Narayan. She says it is your name, father. She tells Shilpa to call the driver. The man asks Chandni how she knows so much about it. Shakhu says the Maha aarti is to be done by the Mahant’s (head priest) first child. Chandni reminds her father of what he loves. He asks who are you? She says I am your daughter. She says it is a big day for you. A man comes and says it is a big day for you as well. Indrani tells the women that the temple door will open after 16 years and this time we don’t want any mistake. She says if God wants the heavenly door will open and we will get the treasure. Shakhu says what if does not open? Indrani says people will raise questions on our capacity as religious heads. Chandni tells the man she cannot step out of home. She says when I step out,I remember my past.

The men are painting a huge idol of Lord Shiva. People see the Mahant and ask where is his daughter? They say how will his daughter come, she is disgraced. Her mama says you have to muster courage and face the world. He says if the Aarti diyas don’t get lit, then the priest get burned. She remembers how she was abducted and though she was not sexually abused, she was permanently disgraced. A mishap happens during the painting and the statue of Lord Shiva is about to fall. Everyone panics. Indrani says it will be a disaster if the statue falls. Advay comes there and runs to the spot. Chandni opens her wardrobe and sees a stone that has Chandu and Dev written on it. Advay holds the statue and saves it from falling. She sees the stone and remembers how Dev always gave her courage. Advay struggles with all his might to save the idol of Lord Shiva…