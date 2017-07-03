Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 latest promo: Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar’s intense eyelock is what Mills and Boons romances are all about

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is getting us more excited by the day. For starters, we have Barun Sobti looks damn intense and insanely hot in that look of a rugged photographer. With the show getting on air tonight, the last promo has Advay (Barun Sobti) walking inside the Vashisht home of Allahabad. In true Bollywood style, he collides with Chandni (Shivani Tomar) who is about to fall but gets rescued by Advay. They share an eye-lock, which sets the tone for the dark love story of love, revenge and perhaps redemption. We know that Advay’s entire family was killed/wiped out by Chandni’s and he holds her responsible for the same. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 latest promo: Ritu Shivpuri makes a grand entry as Indrani)

The promo has been shot beautifully. We see Barun looking dapper in denims, waistcoat and white shirt. Shivani also looks nice but we don’t know how many girls will relate to her outfit of sari, umbrella sleeved blouses and loads of silver junk jewellery. We don’t know if Chandni will be always dressed like this on the show. The interiors of the house look beautiful and the moment when they are in each other’s arms have been captured in a reflection. The promo should appeal to romantics and everything looks damn nice. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer Gul Khan OPENS up on how she dealt with the hate mail from Sanaya Irani’s fans)

Produced by Gul Khan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is the third season of the hit love saga Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon that had Barun and Sanaya Irani. This year, we see Shivani Tomar with Barun. Another interesting aspect is the part of actress Ritu Shivpuri as Indrani, who is Chandni’s mom we guess. In the first encounter, it will be evident that Chandni is attracted to the handsome stranger Advay. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…