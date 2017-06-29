Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 latest promo: Ritu Shivpuri makes a grand entry as Indrani

The impact of Prabhas’ Baahubali can be felt all over. We just saw the latest promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 where Barun Sobti aka Advay Singh Raizada comes and stops the huge statue of Lord Shiva from falling. It reminded us of the iconic moment from Baahubali where Prabhas saves everyone from a fatal accident. Coming to the promo, we can see that revenge is the only thing that is on Advay’s mind. However, someone is curious about his presence in Allahabad. This promo of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 gives us the first glimpse of Ritu Shivpuri. She plays the main antagonist, Indrani, whom we feel is the person who destroyed Advay’s life. The stunning Ritu makes a comeback on TV as the mother of twins. Advay sends her a cryptic message and she understands that her dark past might just come back to haunt her. Then, we see Advay seeing Chandni, who is the victim of his hatred. (Also Read: Fans speak: Sanaya Irani wins the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 debate but Shivani too deserves a chance)

Advay wants to avenge himself at any cost and his target is Chandni. We see a glimpse of her with all the women of the temple. They have a face-off where Chandni is intrigued yet attracted to the stranger. The promo hints that Advay-Chandni used to be childhood friends and he feels betrayed by her. Now, he wants revenge and wants to make her life hell. The canvas of the promo is huge. It has been shot with a touristy feel with hues of yellow, red and orange symbolising the holy city of Allahabad. Coming to the actors, it is Ritu who steals the show. She has immense screen presence and her character shines through. Barun is more brutal and intense in this promo. (Also Read: Barun Sobti on working with Shivani Tomar in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: We have developed a comfort level with each other)

Gul Khan’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is the third season of the hit show, starring Barun and Sanaya Irani. It has been making news since day one due to the fact that Sanaya is not a part of this season. Shivani Tomar is the new heroine and she plays a Sanskrit scholar. Barun’s predatory walk and intensity has been the highlight of all the promos and we cannot wait for this love story with a dark side to it.