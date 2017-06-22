Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 new promo: Barun Sobti steals the show as a hot photographer with evil intent

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited shows in the coming month and the promos are making the wait more painful. We saw the second promo where Advay (Barun Sobti) deliberately sets Chandni (Shivani Tomar) sari on fire and later rescues her. Well, that theme of revenge, love and redemption features in the new promo as well. It is the Dussehra promo and has been shot fantastically. The cinematography is top notch. The chemistry between the actors is also a sizzling one. We can understand why the channel vetoed the pair. (Also Read: Shivani Tomar feels that TV audience likes to see damsels in distress)

The setting is of a rural Dussehra fair and we can see they have taken a huge space to build the atmosphere. Advay is a photographer who sees Chandni and says beautiful. He makes her pose for a picture near the Ravana that is being burnt on the auspicious occasion. His intent is clear, he wants the Ravana to fall on her and burn her to death. But there is the moment when he rushes ahead and picks her up in his arms. Barun makes for one helluva hot photographer and his rugged look will give women the feels. Fans have gone gaga over his hotness. (Also Read: Barun Sobti: My wife loves my unshaved look in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

Advay’s love will turn Chandni’s world upside down. Find out how on #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Starts 3rd July, Mon-Fri at 8pm. @BarunSobtiSays pic.twitter.com/OB3aVtQM0p — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 22, 2017

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is the story of Advay who comes back to Allahabad to seek revenge on the Vashishth family for taking away his parents and home. Advay has a lot of angst, which is visible on his face. Shivani is Chandni and has been given a new look for the show. Complete with nose pin, rings, colourful dupattas and curly flowing hair, it is supposed to be inspired by retro heroines described in novels. Talking about the casting, Gul Khan defended her choice at the launch. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…