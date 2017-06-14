Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer Gul Khan OPENS up on how she dealt with the hate mail from Sanaya Irani’s fans

While there was jubilation when the news of Gul Khan coming up with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 surfaced, fans of Sanaya Irani flew into a rage when news of Barun Sobti teaming up with Shivani Tomar came up. Needless to say, the worst was reserved for producer Gul Khan, who made the ultimate casting decision. We had a small chat with the lady who is behind three successful shows on Star Plus, Ishqbaaz, Dil Bole Oberoi and now Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. When we asked her if she was upset or annoyed with the hate mail coming her way, she replied calmly, “No, I am not annoyed. It is a phase that will get over.” Earlier during the press conference, she stated, “I stand by my decision of casting Shivani. She is the best Chandni.” The lady also said that she felt Shivani suited the character better. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer reveals why she chose Shivani Tomar over Sanaya Irani)

This year, Barun Sobti makes a comeback as Advay Singh Raizada. Whether it is Shivaay Singh Oberoi from Ishqbaaz or Advay, Gul is known for her strong male characters. Her heroes are in the thick of things unlike many other shows. Elaborating on this, Gul said, “It is a pretty sub-conscious thing. I don’t think there is a secret formula to creating a strong male lead. You just put in lot of hard work.” (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit or Abigail – Sanam, who will win the trophy?)

She also opened up about her love for the angst-ridden hero. “I don’t think I ever had a hero who did not have angst.” So, does she love the brooding men? “I think all women love the brooding men. The tall, dark and handsome kinds,” says Gul with a laugh. A massive set has been made in Film City for the new show. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is based in Allahabad with a backdrop of Hindu culture. Shivani comes from an aristocratic family of religious heads. From a huge statue of Shiva to a stunning bungalow, the set is very eye-catching. “I think it is a misconception that I work with bigger budgets. Yes, we spend more on detailing than other things,” she says. Lastyly, we asked her about what kind of TRPs, she expected for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’s opening episode. “I cannot say that (laughs uproariously). Everyone is asking me the same questions,” she signed off.