Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer reveals why she chose Shivani Tomar over Sanaya Irani

Ever since Barun Sobti‘s comeback show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 has been announced, ardent fans of the first season have been questioning producer Gul Khan’s decision of pairing the actor opposite Shivani Tomar instead of Sanaya Irani. Barun and Sanaya’s jodi was a hit and the viewers had high expectations of seeing the couple together on television in the third installment but their excitement fizzed out as the news of Shivani replacing Sanaya emerged.

Earlier it was being alleged that it’s because of Gul’s personal problems with Sanaya that encouraged her to take the decision. Speaking about not being a part of the much-anticipated show, Sanaya said in a recent interview, “Everyone is constantly asking me why I am not doing Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon, I wish I could help you guys with an answer. But I have no idea. You have to ask Star Plus and Gul Khan why I am not part of IPKMND. Its not like I have rejected the offer or I don’t want to do the show. I really have no idea.” The bitterness in her statement somehow cemented the rumour of her having a fallout with Gul.

However at the press launch of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, today, Gul Khan clarified that she had a lot of fun working with Sanaya but the actress didn’t suit the character of Chandni and hence she didn’t cast her in the show. “She does not fit the character. It was fun working with her but we hope to have fun with Shivani now,”she said.

Asserting her decision, she further added, “I stand by my casting of Shivani in this season, she is the best Chandni.” Commenting on the matter, Barun said, “Different characters need different actors to be cast. I was cast for suitability. How come people are missing Sanaya without watching the show?”