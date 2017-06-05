Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3: Shivani Tomar unleashes her desi girl avatar for the show

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 is turning out to be the most awaited and debated upcoming show on TV. The return of Barun Sobti is being awaited by fans while many are upset about Sanaya Irani not being on the show. Well, Shivani Tomar who plays Chandni on the show has unveiled her first look and we can clearly see the Ishqbaaz influence. No, we do not want to compare but there are some strong similarities. From the sari worn with a twist to the big hair and bindi, the similarities catch our eye. We are totally loving her embroidered blouse. (Also Read: Sanaya Irani: I never rejected Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon 3, don’t know why am I not a part of it!)

It seems like Barun and Shivani were destined to do a show together. The two had teamed for Satya Ki Kiran that was supposed to air on ZEE TV but the show got scrapped. So, when the casting for IPKKND 3 began the makers considered them as a pair. The channel also liked Barun and Shivani as a pair. The girl was paired with Ssharad Malhotra in Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki but was replaced by Kratika Sengar (the original heroine) as people did not like her with Ssharad. We guess that luck has finally favoured Shivani who has bagged Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3.

The show is produced by Gul Khan who has given hit shows like Qubool Hai, Humsafars, Adhuri Kahani Hamari to name a few. Barun Sobti also did Tanhaiyaan a web-series with Gul Khan recently. We guess that some part of the show will be filmed in Lucknow. Stay tuned to Bollywood life for more scoop and updates…