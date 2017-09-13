IT box office collection day 4: The horror movie BEATS Poster Boys and Daddy, grosses Rs 11.35 crore

Andy Muschietti’s IT has not only impressed us with its fantastic content, but also with its magnificent run at the Indian box office. The movie, which released in just 680 screens, grossed Rs 9.70 crore over the first weekend. On day 4, the movie added another Rs 1.65 crore, to take its overall tally to Rs 11.35 crore (gross) at the domestic box office. With such a decent collection, IT has also managed to beat Sunny Deol‘s Poster Boys (Rs 11.30 crore gross) and Arjun Rampal’s Daddy (Rs 11 crore gross approx), the Bollywood films that clashed with this horror movie.

For those of you who don't know, IT is based on a Stephen King novel by the same name. The movie revolves around the story of seven young kids, growing up in the township of Derry. How a shapeshifting predator hunts them, tries to feed on their fear and how they manage to kill it, forms the rest of the story. Though the film had a low buzz and was released in a limited screen space, IT managed houseful shows in several regions and hence, collected such a fantastic amount of money. The film has been tagged as one of the scariest yet and it got several rave reviews, which gave rise to a good word of mouth publicity and in turn, helped IT grow and sustain at the ticket window.

Talking about this fantastic run, Denzil Dias (Vice President & Managing Director of Warner Bros. Pictures India) told, "IT is the film that everyone is talking about, whether fans of the genre or not, driving moviegoers across India to brave the cinema for their own encounter with Pennywise. We couldn't be more thrilled with the results, and congratulate New Line Cinema, director Andy Muschietti and his phenomenal cast and crew on this fantastic opening."