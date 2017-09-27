It: Chapter 2 to hit the theaters in September 2019! Story to focus on grown-up Losers Club

The sequel to the horror film “It” is scheduled to release on September 6, 2019, announced its makers. New Line Cinema, an American film production label of Warner Bros, has set the release date for the “It” sequel. Incidentally, another untitled WB Animation film earlier scheduled to release on June 1, 2018 has moved back to July 27, 2018, and is now titled “Teen Titans Go”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Teen Titans Go” is an adaptation of Cartoon Network’s comedic animated series based on the DC Comics team.

The “It” sequel will open over the same post-Labour Day frame as its predecessor, which set box office records when it debuted to a whooping $117 million earlier this month. The follow-up to the Bill Skarsgard-starring horror flick is currently slated to open against an untitled project from Blumhouse Productions. ALSO READ: Vikram Bhatt wants Hrithik Roshan to play Pennywise – The Dancing Clown in the Indian version of Stephen King’s IT

The first film stars Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff and Jeremy Ray Taylor as a group of unpopular kids in small-town Maine who battle an evil presence, the titular It, that feeds on fear. In its preferred form, a bloodthirsty clown named Pennywise, It is portrayed by Skarsgard.

Muschietti is expected to return to direct the sequel.

Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the first film, will be penning the sequel as well. In adhering to the structure of Stephen King’s original novel, the sequel will pick up 27 years later after the first film and centre around the same group of characters who return to destroy It for good.