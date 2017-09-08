IT movie review: Finally a horror flick that scares the living daylights out of you

There is plenty of variety for filmgoers this Friday – be it comedy, biopic, heist caper or horror. IT falls in the horror genre. Starring Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, Jackson Robert Scott and Bill Skarsgård as IT, it is directed by Andy Muschiett of Mama fame.

What’s IT About

The premise is simple, the children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine. The neighbourhood kids take it on themselves to fight the evil who is behind it all – Pennywise, The Dancing Clown, commonly called as IT.

What’s Hot

After being disappointed by quite a few horror films in the past which includes the recent release, Annabelle: Creation, I found IT to be one roller coaster ride through hell, all in a good way.

For a change here’s a horror film that doesn’t hold back in going all out and that is established right from the first scene itself. In fact the whole first half, in specific, is filled with extreme scares and will keep you on the edge of your seat, with your mouth agape.

Full marks to director Andy Muschiett for bringing in the kind of scares that, even though you are expecting, but will still scare the daylights out of you. He, very smartly, uses the background score and setting (film is set in the late ’80s) to the film’s benefit. Also, he plays on to the nostalgia without succumbing to the norm of usual horror flicks that we’ve been witnessing lately.

The film will remind you of Netflix’ series, Stranger Things, and Stand By Me movie, and yet it’s way different from those.

Performance wise, all the kids in the film are stellar. However, special mention to Stranger Things alumni, Finn Wolfhard. He was the best of the lot.

The cinematography and background scores add that much-needed eerie feel to the film.

The climax of the film leaves room for the sequel and it’ll be fun to witness that.

What’s Not

I can’t discuss this part without giving away a few spoilers so, SPOILER ALERT!!!

The film went too convenient at times. IT was killing every kid coming its way from start to finish. However, it holds back when he confronts any of the lead kids, initially.

The film also dealt with a love triangle of sorts between three of the leads but it was left midway without giving a proper explanation.

Also, I felt IT could have been shorter by 20 mins.

What To Do

If you are a fan of the horror genre and want to witness a film that might make you question your choice, in a good way, IT is your pick. It’s probably the scariest film since The Conjuring or even surpasses it at various junctures. IT is scary, violent, gory and yet it has the old school charm of those classic horror films. Just go in and get scared.