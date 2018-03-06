It took blood, sweat and tears for Anushka Sharma’s transformation to Rukhsana in Pari – watch video

Pari released last Friday and left everyone scared! Whoever has watched the film, has talked about how frightful it is. Now that’s such a welcome change. At least, Anushka Sharma didn’t have to mix horror with sex to make big bucks at the box office. But it wasn’t easy for an actress, who is seen doing glamorous roles in movies, to shed all that to turn into a ghastly ghost. Her look for Rukhsana scared the sh** out of us. Well, since greatness can only be achieved by hardwork, the actress, too, had to give blood, sweat and tears to turn into Rukhsana. Anushka shared a video of her getting the make up done for this look and captioned it as, “It took blood (that’s right!), sweat and tears to bring #Rukhsana to life. #MakingOfRukhsana.” Relax, the blood wasn’t hers! (Also read: Pari: 12 things you probably did not notice in Anushka Sharma’s horror film)

Pari, as expected, took a good start at the box office. In fact, it is one of the best reviewed horror movies in recent times with almost every critic applauding it. We need to praise Anushka for agreeing to not only work in such a film but for backing it too. She did a superb job as usual. Check out the making video right here…

Since a few years, horror films had just been associated with sleaze and sporadic scares. It had almost become mandatory for such films to have some steamy scenes to bring in the crowd. The fact that they have always worked at the box office, had filmmakers very nonchalant about the content. But Pari’s numbers should be a lesson for them because it proves, even without sleaze, horror films will work in India, only if you know how to make them!