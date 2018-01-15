It was god’s blessing that Vidya Balan backed out of Kamala Das biopic, says filmmaker Kamal

Malayalam filmmaker Kamal created a fresh controversy by passing a remark on ace Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. Earlier, Vidya was originally supposed to play the central character in Kamal’s upcoming film Aami which is the biopic of writer and poet Kamala Das popularly known as Madhavikutty aka Kamala Surayya. But the actress backed out of the project for some unknown reasons and was later replaced by actress Manju Warrier. Now the director has said that it was a blessing that Vidya Balan opted out from Aami as Manju was the best thing for this Kamala Das biopic.

In an interview with Malayalam portal Azhimukham, Kamal said, “Had she (Vidya) played the role, sexuality would have crept in. This is something I didn’t pay attention when I initially approached her. Madhavikutty was known for writing boldly about female sexuality, which is still considered a taboo subject.” Though Manju was not the original choice he is extremely happy with her performance in the film. “It was god’s blessing that Vidya backed out of the project. The Madhavikutty Manju has brought to life is very different from the Madhavikutty I had in mind for Vidya. Manju just took two days to transform into the character.” (Also Read: Star Screen Awards 2018 FULL winners list: Best Direction goes to Aamir Khan’s Dangal while Vidya Balan, Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan win it big)

During the first look poster launch of Aami, Manju Warrier took to Facebook and wrote that she is transforming herself into Aami, into her heart and then in her dreams. She also said that this transformation is not an easy task and she can feel the magical fragrance of Madhavikutty in her soul. Manju also said in an interaction, “There will be different views and political affiliations behind everyone working in a film. But above everything, filmmaking is an art and everyone work together to create a good film putting aside their personal differences. The same will happen in Aami”. While this comment from Kamal has raised eyebrows of many from the industry, we are waiting Vidya Balan’s reaction on this.