It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Rajinikanth flying over Hollywood signage – Watch video

When the first look of Rajinikanth’s 2.0 was launched back in November 2016, the media present was flabbergasted by the scale of the event.It was then that we had realised that 2.0 promotions were going to be unlike anything we had ever seen before. The movie starring Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, and Amy Jackson as the female lead, is slated to release in January 2018. It was to come out this year but the top notch VFX, that makers wanted, called for more time. This also gave makers even more time to promote the film. And well, the promotions have been kickstarted with one iconic move. A huge hot air balloon with Rajinikanth’s face on it will fly across various countries across the globe. The first stop is, of course LA! The balloon flew across the Hollywood signage on the Mullholand drive, much to the delight of all the Thalaiva fans.

A video of the entire journey of the balloon, starting from scratch, is going viral on Twitter. The sight of our very own Rajinikanth taking over Hollywood will certainly leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

“We plan to take the 100-foot tall hot-air balloon to as many balloon festivals as possible across the world. Since we see our film as a Hollywood production, We plan to tie up the balloon over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles,” stated Raju Lingham, head of Lyca Productions, while speaking with IANS. After LA, the balloon will also make its mark on London, Dubai, San Franscisco, Southeast Asian countries, Europe and Australia. Finally, the balloon will finish its journey in India.

2.0 is directed by Shankar, the music is composed by AR Rahman, just like Enthiran. The makers are gearing up for a grand audio launch in Dubai this Diwali. The trailer reportedly will be out on Rajiniaknth’s birthday i.e. December 12. The film is set to release on Jan 25, 2018.