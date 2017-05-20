It’s a boy for Lisa Haydon and she calls him Zack Lalvani – view pic

Good news, good news! Lisa Haydon has given birth to a baby boy and she and her husband Dino Lalvani have named him Zack Lalvani. Yes, it’s a boy for her and congratulations are of the order here. Lisa gave birth to Zack on May 17 in London. She took to Instagram to share this news with her followers with a happy family picture. (Also read: 5 times when a pregnant Lisa Haydon tried to HIDE her baby bump – view pics)

Lisa writes, “Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017” The picture that went with this caption has a very excited Lisa and an all smiling Dino. It’s such a beautiful and fresh picture. We just love it. Lisa has been keeping us updated on her complete pregnancy tenure with some really amazing baby bump pictures. Like Kareena Kapoor, she didn’t shy away from flaunting it with aplomb and we are glad she did. It’s a beautiful feeling we are told, which needs to be celebrated. Lisa and Kareena are thus giving us major inspiration on how to conduct yourself during pregnancy. We will talk about their excellent fashion game as pregnant mothers some other day. Right now check out her picture with her baby boy.

Zack Lalvani born 17th May 2017 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 19, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Haydon got married to her long time boyfriend Dino Lalvani in October last year. It was an intimate affair for the couple who had a beach wedding. There were a few reports earlier that stated that since the actress was expecting a baby, she rejected a lot of offers coming her way. And later when she announced her pregnancy, they seemed true as well. Just like how her marriage was a breaking story as nobody had a clue about what was cooking, even her pregnancy has been one! The actress took to Instagram this morning to share this good news as she captioned it, “Humble beginnings.”