It’s a brand new day and we’re back with a new set of pictures of Taimur and Kareena Kapoor Khan

What's the best way to make a gloomy Saturday look happening suddenly? Well, you just need a picture of internet's favourite baby, Taimur Ali Khan and you would be sorted for the day. Kareena Kapoor Khan's little prince was clicked at the airport today afternoon as he left the city with his mommy dearest. Taimur sure knows how to grab all our attention with his curious expressions. The kiddo who loves to pose for the media should know how much we adore him. He's intrigued to see all the attention being showered on him and that's quite evident on his face. If you try captioning all his expressions these days, you will end up with questions like, 'Who are these people and why are they clicking me always'?

There was a time when it was difficult for us to take our eyes off Kareena, thanks to her chic outings and the way she carried herself. But now, after Taimur coming into the picture, it's hard to look anywhere else. Sorry Kareena but your son definitely stole all your thunder. Pairing a white camisole with denim flared pants and black jacket, Bebo looked chic to the hilt. But then again, her outings are always so stylish and amazingly desirable. There's never a day when she disappoints us really. Coming back to Chote Nawab, Taimur, his ethnic pick for the day too, won all our hearts. Opting for a lavender kurta and white pyjama, he did look royal in every sense. Well, if your mom is as stylish as Kareena, you can expect her son to borrow the same genes, right?

Taimur Ali Khan turned a year old in last December and his birthday bash was unlike any other Bollywood party. The kiddo now loves to play with his little cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and their pictures together broke the internet recently. In an interview earlier, Soha once said that she wants Inaaya and Taimur to grow the way she and Saif grew up. “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her,” she said.