It’s a dream come true for Karthik Subbaraj who will direct Rajinikanth in his next!

2018 has only begun and Rajinikanth has a bag full of surprises for his fans! It started with the big announcement of his political plunge on the last day of last year. Soon after he went on to announce that Kaala Karikaalan would release instead of 2.0 on 27th April. But today he sprung on us the biggest surprise – the superstar is all set to star in a Sun TV production and the film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj! This is a big announcement indeed. The film expected to release in 2019 as per reports on Scroll. Karthik Subbaraj is known for his out of the world movies. like Pizza and Jigarthanda that garnered critical acclaim for its unusual plot and sharp execution. He hasn’t directed many films, but every film he has, has caught fans and critics’ attention. This project is touted to be a mammoth one produced by Sun TV. For Karthik, it’s a dream come true as he ties up with Rajinikanth. “Really Can’t express my happiness in words… My most treasured dream come true moment… Thanks a lot Thalaivaaaaa… @superstarrajini & @sunpictures … !! Can’t wait for more details on the Karthik – Rajinikanth film. Frida sure is ending on a grand note.

In other news, Karthik’s fourth film, Mercury starring Prabhu Deva is all set to hit theatres this Summer. Interestingly it’s a no language film that will release in all languages. The silent thriller will hit theatres on April 13. We can’t wait for another Karthik film. Two weeks later, Rajinikanth’s much awaited gangsta film – Kaala Karikaalan will hit screens! This Rajinikanth’s second film with Pa Ranjith. He plays a powerful don of Dharavi.

As for 2.0, the film has been pushed for the third time from April 27th. As we revealed to you, Lyca Productions and Shankar almost had a fall out owing to the delay but Rajinikanth intervened and decided to release Kaala on the same day instead with Lyca Production headlining it. The makers are looking at a Diwali 2018 release, but it seems that Aamir Khan refuses to change his dates for Thugs of Hindostan.