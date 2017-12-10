It’s a wrap for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Fanne Khan – view pics

Despite a delay in the shoot of the film thanks to Rajkummar Rao’s injury, Fanne Khan has wrapped up the shoot already. Talk about being professional! The film that stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in key roles, is now complete. A party was recently thrown at a suburban hotel to celebrate the same. The soiree was attended by KriArj Entertainment producers, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor, and Fanne Khan stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Check out a few pictures from the bash right here…

Atul Manjrekar, who is the director of the film, was also present at the do as were Divya Dutta, producer Virendra Arora, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhushan Kumar and wife, Divya Kumar. Shahid Kapoor and wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nidhhi Agerwal, Yami Gautam, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover made their presence felt. Also present were filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor, Raj Santoshi, Siddharth Malhotra, Raj & DK, Anees Bazmee, Ashutosh Gowariker and Milap Zaveri.

On producer Prernaa Arora’s birthday, the makers launched the starry logo of the movie. Earlier it was reported that the film will be called Fanney Khan, but after the logo was released, we can now confirm that it will be called Fanne Khan. The starry logo is really eye catching and has stage curtains in the background.The stage curtains also goes in line with the film’s theme. Aishwarya plays a singer in the movie, so we are sure the starry beauty will take to the stage. And while Rajkummar Rao plays his lover, Anil Kapoor plays a pivotal role.

Fanne Khan is all set to release on Eid 2018. This would mean it will clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3. This would also be the first time ex lovers would clash at the box office.