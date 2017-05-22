It’s a wrap for Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi

The shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film “Bhavesh Joshi” has been wrapped up. Actor Harshavardhan Kapoor has thanked the filmmaker and the crew. Harshavardhan, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, shared a short video of himself on Instagram. He said: “So, I’m just doing a clip to tell you that we finally wrapped ‘Bhavesh Joshi’. The shoot is officially over and it’s been an incredible experience. Almost 80 days of really intense shoots in rain, morning night… Action. It just has been very tough.” (ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Kapoor goes bald for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi – view pics)

Goodbyes… Until we meet again. #BhaveshJoshi A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on May 21, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT



The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the film “Mirzya”, added: “We’ve made this film with a lot of passion and fought absolutely everything to make this film. This has been a film Vikram wanted to make for years.” Harshavardhan thanked all his fans for all the love and support. The actor also tweeted: “It’s a wrap at ‘Bhavesh Joshi’… Huge shout out to my director Vikramaditya Motwane and the crew…Thank you so much for everything. And thank you guys for all the support and messages.”