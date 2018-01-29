It’s a wrap for Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive

It is wrap up for team Drive. They have completed the shoot for the movie and are wrapping it up in style. Director Tarun Mansukhani took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “And that’s a film WRAP for team ‘DRIVE’ !!!!! Damn… I’m gonna miss harassing these freaks and giving them anxiety attacks!!! @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @DharmaMovies #drive #itsafilmwrap #lastdayofshoot #longroadahead #crew #minions #exhaustedbuthappy.” The picture shows Tarun smiling with the whole team, though leads Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez are missing from the picture.

As you might already know, Drive is the first instalment of a new film franchise. The movie was rumoured to be a remake of Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan’s film but Sushant rubbished it. Apparently, the movie is about a stunt driver who gets attracted to his neighbour, whose husband owes some money to a local gangster. He is drawn deeper into a dangerous underworld. What’s also interesting is that Sushant will go full monty for the film. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s Pari to clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive, read details)

Tarun Mansukhani, who made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film Dostana, will be making a comeback after ten years with this movie. It is produced by Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar. It is slated for release on March 2, 2018. While talking about the movie, Jacqueline had once said, “It’s a fun film, a different kind of action film. It’s interesting. I will definitely be training for action. I am excited about doing this film. Tarun will be directing a film after eight years.”

