It’s confirmed! Rajinikanth to enter politics with his own party, urges fans to help him clean the system

What a day it is for all Rajinikanth fans! Thalaiva not only announced that he will be starting his own political party but he also promised to make use of his fan base to clean the system. Rajinikanth addressed his fans at Raghavendra marriage hall, Chennai and said, “It’s certain that I will enter politics. That is destiny. I will start my own political party and contest in all 234 constituencies in the next TN Assembly elections. “I will be the leader and my soldiers will fight in the upcoming Assembly elections. All my fan clubs will be amalgamated under one umbrella and will use them in this fight to clean the system.”

He added, “I have not formed a party but at the appropriate time, I will launch a party and only then will we go to the people. Our mantras are truth, work and growth. Some people after joining politics start looting the people. They don’t loot other countries or people, rather their own. I will make sure what is due to the people, will reach them. We need watchmen who will police and ask questions from those do wrong.” Thalaiva has contributed to the society a lot through charity and he has always practiced what he preached. (ALSO READ: Rajinikanth remembers an emotional letter from a fan that left him in tears)

He also clarified that he is not making this decision for power or money but only for the welfare of people. He said, “I didn’t have the thirst for power at the age of 45. At the age of 65, why would I have such a thirst?” Fans definitely went all gaga and were cheering for him constantly. We’re pretty sure a lot of them got emotional and overwhelmed, too. Everyone from the industry, too, sent their best wishes to Thalaiva for his decision.

Kamal Haasan told ANI in an interview, “I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome.” Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted to congratulate Rajinikanth on his political journey. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.