It’s finally happening! Mohanlal joins Nivin Pauly on the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni

Dreams are coming true not only for Nivin Pauly and his team, but for us as well! This morning we were treated to pictures of Mohanlal on the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni! It is now official that Mohanlal will be part of NIvin Pauly’s film. The complete actor reportedly plays a crucial role. This moment was celebrated on the sets. Nivin Pauly also tweeted – “And It’s confirmed !!! The charismatic Lalettan is joining the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni for a role that can be done only by performed by the Complete Actor himself!!! The entire cast and crew is absolutely delighted and thrilled to share the working space alongside him. This is truly a dream come true moment!”

This film is based on the legendary highwayman by the name Kochunni who stayed at Kayakulam, Travancore. A Highwayman is a kind of robber who steals from the rich and distributes it among the poor. The film will explore the important relationships in his life. That’s where Mohanlal will step in as he reportedly will play Ithikkara Pakki, Kochunni’s close aide. The film will reportedly be set in 1850s and 1860s. Nivin Pauly was expected to undergo training for Kalaripayathu for this character. Following this film, there might be another as well. This film is helmed by Rosshan Andrews and is written by Bobby and Sanjay. Priya Anand has stepped in to play Janaki. Amala Paul was to play the role but she had to opt out because of date issues.

Nivin Pauly was recently seen in Hey Jude opposite Trisha. This unusual love story has been loved by by all, fans and critics alike. The lead pair have been lauded for their realistic performance.