It’s John Abraham’s Parmanu vs Anushka Sharma’s Pari at the box office on March 2

Like 2017, it seems this year also we will witness some of the biggest clashes at the box office. While Padmaavat and Pad Man have just averted a huge clash, Bollywood has seen another clash with John Abraham’s Parmanu and Anushka Sharma’s Pari. Yes, now these both films will lock their horns at the box office. Interestingly, both the films are produced under the similar banner of KriArj entertainment.

Coming to Anushka Sharma’s Pari which is a supernatural horror film, also stars Parambrata Chatterjee in a key role. The film is co-produced by Anushka along with her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate films. The first look and teaser of the film has already garnered a great response from the audience thanks to spine-chilling witch look of the lead actress. Pari which marks the directorial debut of Prosit Roy was originally scheduled to release on February 9 but now it has been postponed to release on March 2 during the Holi weekend. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt with Ali, Shah Rukh’s selfie with Suhana, Anushka Sharma’s Pari poster: Check out Bolly Insta this week)

On the other hand, John Abraham, Boman Irani and Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in 1998. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The director has co-written this film with Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The film was earlier planned to hit the screens on February 23, but will lock horns with Pari at the ticket window.

Since both the films are content-driven, a word of mouth publicity will play a crucial role for them. But do you think that this clash is unavoidable? Share your thoughts in the comment section below