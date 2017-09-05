It’s official! Harshvardhan Kapoor will play Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in his biopic – view pic

We were the first ones to tell you that Harshvardhan Kapoor has already signed his third film; which will be a biopic on Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. Now, hear the confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. The one-film-old actor (his second venture Bhavesh Joshi is yet to release) has been roped in to play Abhinav, 34, who won the gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The actor made the official announcement on his social media pages. While sharing a picture, in which he is posing with Abhinav, he wrote “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!”

Interestingly, Harshvardhan had taken extensive training in archery to play the titular role in his first film Mirzya. Maybe the aim and precision training will come in handy for this next role as well.

The picture shared by Harhsvardhan speaks for the fact that Abhinav who has since retired from the sport is happily on board for his biopic and will be closely related to the project.

Earlier, while talking to Mid Day, Harshvardhan had revealed,”The biopic is a big responsibility because of the subject matter. It is the most mammoth responsibility I’ve ever shouldered. I roped in Abhay, who wrote the final draft of Bhavesh Joshi, to work on a new draft of the Bindra biopic. We are taking the script into a really exciting place. It’s about externalising internal conflicts, and making it emotionally and visually spectacular.”

Harshvardhan had hinted about the movie long time back, while talking to BollywoodLife. He had said, “Bhavesh Joshi is half-ready. I am doing a third film, which I cannot talk about it. I have indulged myself to a certain extent with my first three choices.”

Harshvardhan’s sister Sonam Kapoor had shot to critical acclaim by starring in the biopic Neerja (2016). She even won a National Film Award for her role.

Bollywood is gladly investing in biopics, looking at the success of the recent ones. In near future, we will see biopics like Haseena Parkar (Shraddha Kapoor), Daddy (Arjun Rampal), Sanjay Dutt biopic (Ranbir Kapoor), Saina Nehwal biopic (Shraddha Kapoor again), Super 30 film (Hrithik Roshan) to name the confirmed ones. Amongst the rumoured projects we have Rakesh Sharma biopic starring Priyanka Chopra and Aamir Khan, Madhubala biopic starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Let us see how in this sea of biopics Harhsvardhan’s film turns out to be.

As per early reports, Harshvardhan has started prepping for the role, already. He visited the Navi Mumbai shooting range to meet Abhinav’s coach, recently.